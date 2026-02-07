Valentines Day: Bank of Uganda warns florists against defacing currency

The Central Bank warned against misuse and defacement of currency banknotes.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, the Bank of Uganda (BoU) has issued yet another public caution to florists, designers and members of the public against the misuse and defacement of currency banknotes.

In a statement released on Friday, the central bank cautioned against “any practice that mutilates, defaces, or compromises the integrity of Uganda Shilling currency”.

It specifically warned florists, gifting stylists and their clients to avoid incorporating banknotes and coins into bouquets or similar creations using glue, cello tape, pins, clips or other fasteners.

According to the Bank of Uganda, such practices render banknotes unusable for their intended purpose.

“This practice destroys the utility of banknotes, making them unusable in cash processing and distribution equipment such as cash counting machines and ATMs,” the statement said.

The Bank added that damaged notes are often withdrawn from circulation prematurely, leading to avoidable replacement costs borne by the public.

The central bank noted that the integrity of physical currency is essential to the efficiency of the national cash distribution system.

Defaced notes, it noted, interfere with automated cash-handling infrastructure and undermine confidence in the usability of legal tender.

While acknowledging that cash gifts are common during celebrations such as Valentine’s Day, weddings and other social events, the Bank clarified that it does not object to giving money as a gift, provided it is done in a manner consistent with the normal use of currency to facilitate payment transactions.