The department, which oversees public security in the United States, said the individuals were arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following various convictions.

6 Ugandans listed among ‘worst of the worst’ arrested by US immigration authorities

Six Ugandans convicted of various crimes have been listed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security among the "worst of the worst" arrested by immigration authorities, as Washington tightens immigration measures affecting travellers from Uganda.

Six Ugandans have been listed on the website of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as among the “worst of the worst” arrested by immigration authorities.

Hannington Mutenga, a Ugandan national, was arrested in Salt Lake City, Utah, after being convicted of assault. Kiwanna Mukiibi was arrested in San Diego, California, and convicted of aggravated assault with a weapon (non-family) and assault. Adrian Kawuba was arrested in White Deer, Pennsylvania, following a conviction for wire fraud.

Winner Mangeni was arrested in Lowell, Massachusetts, after being convicted of assault and flight to avoid prosecution or confinement. Derrick Sserwanja was arrested in Fort Snelling, Minnesota, and convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor via telecommunications. Daudah Mayanja was arrested in Bennington, Vermont, after being convicted of sexual assault.

The department states on its website: “The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of worst criminal aliens arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).”

It adds: “Under Secretary Noem's leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump's promise and carrying out mass deportations - starting with the worst of the worst - including the illegal aliens you see here.”

The development comes as the United States Embassy in Uganda announced on February 5, 2026, that Ugandans applying for certain visas may be required to pay a refundable bond of up to $15,000 (about Shs 57 million) before travelling to America.

Speaking at a press conference on February 5, 2026, U.S. Ambassador William Popp said the measure is part of the expanded Visa Bond Pilot Programme introduced by the Trump administration on January 21, 2026. The programme targets countries considered to present immigration risk factors.

The embassy explained that Ugandans who qualify for B-1/B-2 nonimmigrant visas, commonly issued for business and tourism, may be asked to post the bond before the visa is issued. A nonimmigrant visa allows temporary travel to the United States for purposes such as tourism, study, family visits, or business.

Officials stressed that the bond is refundable. Travellers will receive the money back if they follow visa rules, including leaving the United States on time, obeying the law, and not overstaying their authorised period.

The U.S. Department of State has also temporarily paused the issuance of immigrant visas for nationals of 75 countries, including Uganda. The pause took effect on January 21, 2026.

Officials said the suspension will remain until authorities are satisfied that new immigrants have been thoroughly vetted and are unlikely to rely on public assistance. The embassy emphasised that the pause applies only to immigrant visas and does not affect nonimmigrant visas for tourists, students, or skilled workers.

Despite the pause, applicants may continue submitting forms and attending interviews. No previously issued immigrant visas have been revoked.

The United States said the changes are meant to protect national security while keeping legitimate travel open. The embassy added that the two countries share strong people-to-people ties, with many Ugandans travelling to America each year.

