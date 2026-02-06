Tarehe Sita: Muhoozi brands 2026 polls as most peaceful in Uganda’s history

Gen Muhoozi also extended congratulations to President Yoweri Museveni on what he described as “your well deserved election victory; the most decisive election victory since 1996.”

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), on Friday characterised the 2026 general elections as the most peaceful in Uganda’s history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking at the commemoration of the 45th Tarehe Sita in Kabale District, Gen Muhoozi congratulated citizens for exercising their democratic rights.

“I congratulate the people of Uganda on peacefully exercising your right in the just concluded presidential, parliamentary and local council elections,” he said.

“It is quite comforting that save for a few isolated cases, security was observed in most parts of the country through the electoral process.

“Voters went about the business of electing their leaders in a serene, calm and secure environment. As a consequence, the 2026 general elections are already being called the most peaceful elections on record.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gen Muhoozi also extended congratulations to President Yoweri Museveni on what he described as “your well deserved election victory; the most decisive election victory since 1996.”

He expressed optimism about national development and pledged continued support for initiatives aimed at advancing Uganda towards upper middle-income status.

“The people of the great lakes region also celebrated this victory because your vision leadership is no longer only enjoyed by the people of Uganda,but they transcend the borders of Uganda. We will steadfastly support you in your quest to transform the people of Uganda to upper middle income status.”

Mixed assessments from observers and civil society

It should be noted however, independent assessments of the 2026 elections have presented a more complex picture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The African Union (AU), COMESA and IGAD election observation mission was deployed to monitor the polls, reflecting regional interest in the credibility and conduct of the vote.

However, other reports have emphasised limitations on the electoral environment.

Rights groups and analysts documented restrictions on freedoms ahead of the polls, including the suspension of NGOs, communication blackouts and concerns about political space, suggesting that the conditions under which elections were held were not universally accepted as fully free and fair.

The electoral commission confirmed that the 15 January polls were carried out with minimal disruption and urged those contesting results to seek legal recourse, describing the general conduct as “generally peaceful.”

Nonetheless, critics have pointed to low voter turnout—the lowest since multi-party politics resumed—and ongoing calls for post-election reforms to enhance transparency, youth participation and trust in future polls.

Advertisement