Advertisement

List of approved driving schools in Uganda

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 11:09 - 06 February 2026
Driving permit
The list of driving schools in Uganda, updated on February 3, 2026, shows licensed schools by region and the classes of licences they offer.
Advertisement

The Uganda Driver Licensing System, under the Ministry of Works and Transport, has released the latest list of approved driving schools.

Advertisement

The list, updated on February 3, 2026, shows licensed schools by region and the classes of licences they offer.

In the Central Region, approved schools include Ruby Driving School, licensed for Class B in Central–Kabalagala. MK Driving School is licensed for Classes A, B, C, C1, D, and D1 in Central Masaka. Ddungu Kafuluma Global Driving Ltd holds a Class B licence in Central Kampala. Kibedi Driving School is also licensed for Class B in Central–Mutungo.

In the Eastern Region, the approved schools include Stira Kalinaki Driving School Ltd, licensed for Class B in Eastern–Budaka. King David Vocational Training Institute Kaberamaido is licensed for Classes A1, B, and C1 in Eastern–Kaberamaido. St Joanna Driving School holds licences for Classes A, A1, B, and C1 in Eastern–Soroti.

Triumph Driving School is licensed for Class B in Eastern–Tororo. Prestige Driving School Mbale is licensed for Class B in Eastern–Mbale.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
6 Ugandans listed among ‘worst of the worst’ arrested by US immigration authorities
News
06.02.2026
6 Ugandans listed among ‘worst of the worst’ arrested by US immigration authorities
Premier League meets live music as Guinness Matchday on Tour heads to Mbale
Sports
06.02.2026
Premier League meets live music as Guinness Matchday on Tour heads to Mbale
Nebbi Scholarship recipient emerges overall best student at Makerere 76th graduation
News
06.02.2026
Nebbi Scholarship recipient emerges overall best student at Makerere 76th graduation
Tarehe Sita: Muhoozi brands 2026 polls as most peaceful in Uganda’s history
News
06.02.2026
Tarehe Sita: Muhoozi brands 2026 polls as most peaceful in Uganda’s history
Absa Bank supports children with disabilities at Kyaninga Centre
Business
06.02.2026
Absa Bank supports children with disabilities at Kyaninga Centre
Uganda Law Society cautions Chief Justice Zeija on silencing social media criticism
News
06.02.2026
Uganda Law Society cautions Chief Justice Zeija on silencing social media criticism