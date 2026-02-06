List of approved driving schools in Uganda

The list of driving schools in Uganda, updated on February 3, 2026, shows licensed schools by region and the classes of licences they offer.

The Uganda Driver Licensing System, under the Ministry of Works and Transport, has released the latest list of approved driving schools.

In the Central Region, approved schools include Ruby Driving School, licensed for Class B in Central–Kabalagala. MK Driving School is licensed for Classes A, B, C, C1, D, and D1 in Central Masaka. Ddungu Kafuluma Global Driving Ltd holds a Class B licence in Central Kampala. Kibedi Driving School is also licensed for Class B in Central–Mutungo.

In the Eastern Region, the approved schools include Stira Kalinaki Driving School Ltd, licensed for Class B in Eastern–Budaka. King David Vocational Training Institute Kaberamaido is licensed for Classes A1, B, and C1 in Eastern–Kaberamaido. St Joanna Driving School holds licences for Classes A, A1, B, and C1 in Eastern–Soroti.

Triumph Driving School is licensed for Class B in Eastern–Tororo. Prestige Driving School Mbale is licensed for Class B in Eastern–Mbale.

