Absa Bank supports children with disabilities at Kyaninga Centre

The contribution is intended to enhance the centre’s ability to deliver specialised therapy and inclusive education to more than 1,000 children each month.

Absa Bank Uganda has donated UGX 40 million to the Kyaninga Child Development Centre (KCDC) to strengthen the provision of therapeutic services, nutrition and mobility support for children living with disabilities in the Rwenzori region.

The bank said the initiative aligns with its citizenship agenda, which focuses on addressing social challenges and advancing inclusive development. Speaking during the handover ceremony, Absa Bank Uganda Managing Director David Wandera highlighted the scale of exclusion faced by children with disabilities in the country.

“2.5 million children living with disabilities in Uganda remain excluded from school due to challenges with mobility,” he said, adding that the bank was “proud to support the Kyaninga bamboo wheelchair project with this humble investment into the dignity and educational future of these children”.

A significant portion of the donation—UGX 27 million—was allocated to the procurement of specially designed bamboo wheelchairs produced by Kyaninga Mobility.

The wheelchairs are manufactured locally and tailored for the rugged terrain of the Rwenzori region, offering a durable alternative to imported metallic chairs that are often difficult to maintain. Made from approximately 75 per cent locally sourced bamboo, the wheelchairs are lightweight, resilient and easier to repair, while maintaining a high strength-to-weight ratio.

The remaining funds were directed towards essential learning materials and specialised nutritious foods to support children undergoing intensive physical therapy and rehabilitation.

Steven Leonard Williams, Founder of Kyaninga Child Development Centre, welcomed the partnership, noting its impact on children’s independence and participation.

“This support ensures that these children are no longer stranded at home but can actively participate in school and community life,” he said, praising Absa for recognising the value of locally made, environmentally friendly solutions.

Tested to international ISO standards, the bamboo wheelchairs weigh 11.5 kilogrammes without wheels and feature foldable components and quick-release mechanisms. Their production supports local enterprise under the Buy Uganda, Build Uganda initiative while offering a lower-cost, lower-carbon mobility solution.