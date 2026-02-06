Giants clash in EPL and Le Classique in Paris: enjoy a fiery football weekend with 1xBet!

Be ready for the intrigue of big clashes with the pre-match analysis from the best sports betting site 1xBet

The top European leagues delight fans with spectacular games in non-stop mode. The best sports betting site 1xBet has prepared a pre-match analysis of this week’s main fixtures, which will help you get the most out of the exquisite football spectacle. If you follow this link, you’ll find even more useful information about the battles of the giants, but remember: responsible gambling is your main trump card in the game of chance!

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, February 7

The Red Devils have won three Premier League games in a row, which means that all Manchester barbers are charging their trimmers and preparing their straight razors. Very soon, the Man United fan who went viral on social media with the challenge “I won’t get my hair cut until my team wins five matches in a row” could turn from Marouane Fellaini into Jaap Stam.

With Michael Carrick taking over as head coach, Alex Ferguson started smiling again, and the Old Trafford stands got a taste of long-awaited victories. All it took was a change from a 3-center-back formation to a classic 4-5-1 with Bruno Fernandes as the number 10, and the Manchester machine not only restarted, but took off.

However, ahead lies a home clash with Tottenham, who are far from their best form but know how to put up a fight in big games, as they showed in their match against Manchester City. The statistics suggest that a high-scoring affair is inevitable. Therefore, fans of the Total Over 2.5 market should definitely consider this battle.

W1 - 1.697, X - 4.57, W2 - 4.825

Liverpool vs Manchester City, February 8

These teams’ last encounter in the Premier League ended in a crushing defeat for the Reds at the Etihad, and now they are determined to take revenge. Liverpool have a big gap at the right-back position, but the duo of Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz is working perfectly together and is increasingly being compared to the Steven Gerrard-Fernando Torres tandem.

Arne Slot’s position as manager is still shaky, so a victory over Manchester City would be a good opportunity to silence the sceptics and return to the Premier League top 4. However, Pep Guardiola’s team is clearly not an opponent that can be taken on with bare hands. The Citizens keep chasing Arsenal and don’t want to miss the chance to take advantage of their misstep to heat up the intrigue in the title race to the limit.

W1 - 2.43, X - 3.86, W2 - 2.898

Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique de Marseille, February 8

Le Classique at the Parc des Princes is one of the main events in Ligue 1 that you definitely won’t want to miss. Paris Saint-Germain tamed Lens’s audacity and regained the top spot in the league, but this weekend, the Parisians face a real test in the form of a home clash with Marseille, who also want to join the fight for the title.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team lost its place in the Champions League play-offs at the last moment due to Benfica’s phenomenal goal against Real Madrid in the final minutes of the match, so the Olympians are angry and hungry for victory.

In the first half of the season, Mason Greenwood and his teammates managed to beat the Red-and-Blues – can they pull off the same trick a second time? We’ll find out on Sunday.

W1 - 1.443, X - 5.33, W2 - 7.41

