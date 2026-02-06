Cop Ampe released on bond

Dismissed Uganda Prisons warder Lawrence Ampe, widely known as Cop Ampe, was released on police bond on February 5, 2026, after being charged with a cyber crime offence months after his controversial dismissal over social media attacks on the prisons service.

Records show that Ampe was released on February 5, 2026, from Kireka detention facility. The police bond form indicates he was charged with a cyber crime offence referenced under CRB 1311/2025. Kemisembe Julian stood surety for him and committed to ensure he appears before authorities when required.

The development adds a new twist to Ampe’s public fallout with the prisons service, which dismissed him late last year following controversial social media posts.

In December 2025, Uganda Prisons Service confirmed his dismissal in a message from the Commissioner General of Prisons.

“Be informed that the Prisons Council, under Minute Number 26.1 of 2025, resolved to dismiss No.17974 Warder Ampe Lawrence from the service with effect from December 9, 2025,” the message reads.

Authorities directed him to hand over all government stores in his possession and described the matter as urgent.

Ampe had been attached to Ngora Prison in Eastern Uganda. He drew national attention after launching a public attack against the service. He accused it of human rights violations against inmates and fellow officers.

In an unusual move for a serving officer, he used his personal TikTok and X accounts to publish the claims. He also shared politically charged messages targeting the ruling National Resistance Movement.

Ampe alleged that the NRM exploits poverty to attract crowds to rallies. He said many attend to access food and clothes rather than show political support. He also criticised Speaker Anita Annet Among and raised concerns about poor roads.

He further claimed Ngora Prison made cosmetic improvements ahead of a planned visit by President Yoweri Museveni, saying prisoners and staff received new uniforms while staff toilets remained in poor condition.

After the posts went viral, Ampe said the service removed him from duty and charged him before an internal tribunal.

“Whatever I say, I own it and take full responsibility,” he said. “I have been speaking the truth and fighting for the freedom of inmates and staff.”

He also complained that he continued to receive a salary despite being barred from duty. He described this as corruption and alleged it was meant to silence him.

In response, the Uganda Prisons Service issued a statement signed by Senior Commissioner of Prisons Frank Baine Mayanja. The service said Ampe’s videos amounted to gross indiscipline and cited the Uganda Public Service Code of Conduct, which bars officers from speaking to the media on official matters without permission.

The statement added that due process was followed and warned officers against misusing phones and computers.

Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, condemned the dismissal. He said Ampe was punished for exposing human rights abuses, corruption and abuse of power. He accused the government of double standards and claimed other security officers openly support the ruling party without consequences.

Bobi Wine said a future government under the National Unity Platform would build a professional and non-partisan security sector. He praised Ampe for choosing integrity and urged Ugandans to stand with him.