There is life outside cabinet – Minister Baryomunsi shrugs off Muhoozi threats

The minister stressed that he has never lobbied for a cabinet position and would not lose sleep over the possibility of being dropped.

Minister of Information and National Guidance, Hon. Dr Chris Baryomunsi, has once again dismissed remarks by the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, suggesting that the Kinkiizi East Member of Parliament will not be reappointed to Cabinet in the next reshuffle expected in May.

Baryomunsi said in an interview with journalist Solomon Serwanja, that his focus has always been serving as an elected MP, a mandate he has already secured from voters.

“The position I have looked for is that of MP Kinkiizi East, which thankfully the voters have granted me,” Baryomunsi said.

“All of these extra responsibilities which come are at the discretion of the president.”

According to Baryomunsi, ministerial appointments are not entitlements but opportunities to serve when entrusted by the appointing authority.

“If the President chooses to appoint you and give you responsibility, well and good. If he doesn’t, I take no offence,” he said. “I only pray for good health so that God doesn’t take me early.”

Baryomunsi added that life does not end with politics, noting that millions of Ugandans live fulfilling lives without holding political office.

“So, to think that I should have a sleepless night because they might drop me…the only thing I pray for is good health so that God doesn't take me early Otherwise, even if I lost the MP seat, I have a home in Kampala; I have a home in Kanungu. I have a family”

He added, “All of you are not in parliament. Are you not surviving? Uganda has 46 million Ugandans. Are all of them ministers or MPs? So, people should not take these political positions we hold as if they are heavenly. That if you are a minister, you are on top of everything, you have conquered the world. I am not the first minister. Many ministers have come and gone and I know that time will come and I will no longer be minister.”

The comments follow a public exchange on X on the night of February 3, 2026, when Gen Kainerugaba, who also serves as Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, described Baryomunsi as a “traitor” and declared that he would not return to Cabinet.

In response, Baryomunsi said he rose from “obscurity” through ability rather than favours and insisted that being a minister is not the ultimate measure of success.

The disagreement stems from earlier remarks by Baryomunsi stating that the CDF does not speak on behalf of the government, describing Gen Kainerugaba’s social media posts as personal and unofficial.