Ugandans to pay Sh53m Bond under tough new U.S. visa policy

Ugandans applying for U.S. business or tourist visas may now be required to post a refundable bond of up to $15,000 (about Sh53 million) under new rules aimed at curbing visa misuse, the U.S. Embassy announced on February 5, 2026.

The United States Embassy in Uganda has announced that Ugandans applying for certain visas may now be required to pay a refundable bond of up to $15,000 (about Shs 57 million) before travelling to America.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking at a press conference on February 5, 2026, U.S. Ambassador William Popp said the measure is part of the expanded Visa Bond Pilot Program introduced by the Trump Administration on January 21, 2026. The programme targets countries considered to present immigration risk factors.

The embassy explained that Ugandans who qualify for B-1/B-2 nonimmigrant visas, commonly issued for business and tourism, may be asked to post the bond before the visa is issued. A nonimmigrant visa allows a person to travel temporarily to the United States for a specific purpose such as tourism, study, family visits, or business.

Officials stressed that the bond is refundable. Travelers will receive the money back if they follow visa rules, including leaving the United States on time, obeying the law, and not overstaying their authorised period of stay.

“The visa bond requirement is not retroactive and is fully refunded to travelers who comply with terms and conditions of the U.S. visa,” the embassy said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the bond can be forfeited if authorities find that a traveler overstayed, broke U.S. laws, remained in the country unlawfully, or attempted to change their immigration status, including seeking asylum.

The embassy clarified that applicants should not pay the bond before their interview. A consular officer will first determine whether the applicant qualifies for the visa and will then explain how to pay and the exact amount required.

Ambassador Popp noted that a nonimmigrant visa is “a privilege granted for a specific purpose, not a right.” He warned that violating visa terms can have serious and lasting consequences.

The embassy also revealed that most nonimmigrant visas issued to Ugandans are now single-entry visas valid for three months. This means travellers can enter the United States only once within that period. The final duration of stay is decided by a Customs and Border Protection officer at the port of entry.

Consular Chief Tania Romanoff said officials are still seeing cases of Ugandans misusing visas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If an individual uses a U.S. nonimmigrant visa to travel to the United States and misuses their visa, they may be subject to removal and ineligible for visas and future travel,” she said.

Romanoff warned that travellers who overstay risk deportation and could face a permanent ban from returning to the United States.

She added that anyone who provides false information during visa applications or interviews may be permanently barred from entry and could face criminal charges under both Ugandan and U.S. law.

Quoting Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the embassy said: “Violators of U.S. law — including international students — face visa denial or revocation, and deportation.”

In a separate development, the U.S. Department of State has temporarily paused the issuance of immigrant visas, which allow people to live permanently in the United States, for nationals of 75 countries, including Uganda. The pause took effect on January 21, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officials said the suspension will remain until authorities are satisfied that new immigrants have been vetted thoroughly and are unlikely to rely on public assistance. The embassy emphasised that the pause applies only to immigrant visas and does not affect nonimmigrant visas such as those for tourists, students, or skilled workers.

Despite the pause, applicants may continue submitting forms and attending interviews. No previously issued immigrant visas have been revoked.

The United States said the changes are meant to protect national security while keeping legitimate travel open. The embassy added that the two countries share strong people-to-people ties, with many Ugandans travelling to America each year.