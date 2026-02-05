Geosteady unveils Valentine’s concert line-up

The Geosteady Blackman Valentine’s Day Concert is set to be a night of romance, good music, vibes and moments you’ll be talking about long after the show is over.

Musician George William Kigozi aka Geosteady Blackman, yesterday announced his Valentine’s Day Concert slated for February 14th, 2026, at the Sheraton Hotel Gardens.

The event, organized by Abtex Promotions, was officially announced yesterday, Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at the Sheraton Hotel Gardens the same venue where the Valentine’s experience will go down.

“I am very grateful and excited for the concert,” Geosteady told the media. “Thank you to the sponsors of the concert. Please come and have a blast on Valentine’s Day. I call upon both couples and single people to come through and celebrate life with a good music experience.”

Geosteady dedicated the show to his ‘day-ones’ who he said have stood with him through thick and thin in his journey as a musician.

V&A Sherry, who have cemented their reputation as a Sherry liqueur brand are part of Geosteady’s partners for the concert.

According to Joseph Ssewanyana, the content Lead at Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), their partnership aligns perfectly with the V&A brand’s commitment to creating meaningful experiences for their consumers.

“As V&A Uganda’s Favourite Sherry, we are proud to partner with Geosteady Blackman for this concert. We are a liqueur that invests in experiences that truly enrich the lives of our consumers. We invite everyone to come for the Geosteady concert and have a great time. We shall also be in your favorite spots such as Drizzles Lounge in Bunga, Vox Lounge Nansana, and Climax Lounge in Makindye among others.”

He also told the audience that they can win themselves prizes and tickets to the show. He highlighted how they can secure them saying, “You can share your love story on social media and tag V&A to stand a chance to win tickets and a V&A gift hampers.”

Geosteady who has been on the music scene for over a decade, has consistently brought people together through the universal language of music.

He says that the Valentines fest will bring together some of Uganda’s best talent, especially those he has walked this journey with, such as Lydia Jasmine, Fefe Bussi, Famous, Jose and Baseboy to mention but a few.

Tickets to the show are already on sale via MTN MoMo, and Quicket with general tickets going for 100k and a table of 8 for Shs 3m. For those that intend to book, bookings can be done by calling 0783175419.