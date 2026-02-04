You’ll never be minister again - Kainerugaba, Baryomunsi blast each other on X

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and ICT minister Chris Baryomunsi have intensified their public feud, trading sharp remarks on X amid growing political tensions

The rift between Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and ICT and National Guidance minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi continues to widen.

On the night of February 3, 2026, Gen Kainerugaba, who also serves as senior presidential advisor on special operations, took to X and called Baryomunsi a traitor. He also said the minister would not be reappointed in the next Cabinet reshuffle.

“Baryomunsi, the traitor, will never be a Minister again,” said Gen Kainerugaba, whom many insiders say often plays a role in picking ministers.

Responding to the post, Baryomunsi said:

“I rose from obscurity to where am because of my abilities not favours from anybody. Am self made. Being a Minister is not necessarily the best thing in life. My horizon is far beyond that. Let’s serve Uganda. Cheers.”

Gen Kainerugaba replied: “It doesn’t matter. You will not be Minister this time. First come and make peace with me.”

The latest disagreement followed remarks by Baryomunsi during a media appearance, where he said the CDF does not speak on behalf of the government.

Baryomunsi said: “For the record, the CDF does not speak for government. His tweets often short and sometimes deleted are not official positions but casual comments. I’ve raised this with the appointing authority, including the President. They do make my work harder.”

The remarks angered some of the CDF’s supporters on social media. One of the most notable exchanges involved Daudi Kabanda, secretary general of the Patriotic League of Uganda, which is headed by Gen Kainerugaba.

Kabanda posted on X: “With due respect to you Hon. Dr. @CHRISBARYOMUNS1, a known opportunist who came to government for political survival, you have no moral authority to despise General @mkainerugaba. You abducted a priest last elections in kanungu to suppress your opposition. You celebrated the death of Mr Garuga because you knew very well that as long as he had lived todate you had no chances of returning to parliament. You belong to a known clique in NRM that survives on political blackmail. You are even blackmailing the President now with your threats of running for speaker such that u can be “bought” off the race with a big slot in cabinet. One major reason why people like Baryomunsi and his likes hate Gen @mkainerugaba, is because they are aware that unlike Mzee M7 who tolerates their blackmail, Gen MK can’t and will never tolerate them. It’s a question of time. Rewarding blackmail and mediocrity will come to an end”.

Baryomunsi responded: “Ordinarily, I will not dignify Kabanda’s forest of empty talk with a response. I have no energy to engage in an argument with somebody who is intellectuially jaundiced. From what you have written, i advise you to upgrade your education and reason like those who went to school.”