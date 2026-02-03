Advertisement

Why Museveni, NRM are backing Anita Among,  Tayebwa

Pulse Uganda 19:00 - 03 February 2026
President Yoweri Museveni with Speakers Anita Among and Thomas Tayebwa
President Yoweri Museveni and the ruling National Resistance Movement have openly expressed support for Speaker Anita Among and her Deputy, signaling a preference for continuity at the helm of Parliament.
The performance of the 11th Parliament has not gone unnoticed by the country’s political leadership. 

President Yoweri Museveni and the ruling National Resistance Movement have openly expressed support for Speaker Anita Among and her Deputy, signaling a preference for continuity at the helm of Parliament.

The President has particularly praised Speaker Among’s decision to go beyond the walls of Parliament and engage directly with communities across the country. 

During her travels, she has observed development challenges firsthand, including poor road infrastructure, and brought these concerns into national discussion. 

Museveni contrasted this hands-on approach with past leadership styles that were more office-bound, describing Among’s method as practical and people-centered.

For the NRM leadership, unity in Parliament is viewed as essential for stability and effective governance. Party officials argue that internal divisions in the August House would slow government business and distract from development priorities. 

In this context, maintaining the current parliamentary leadership is seen as the safer and more strategic option.

Among many MPs, the prevailing mood is one of comfort with the status quo. 

With Parliament functioning smoothly, passing laws efficiently, and maintaining internal harmony, there is little appetite for disruption. For supporters of the current leadership, the logic is simple: if it is working, don’t fix it.

