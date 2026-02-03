Advertisement

Lawyer Mabirizi remanded to Luzira over online attacks on Chief Justice

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 18:07 - 03 February 2026
Zeija and Mabirizi
awyer Hassan Male Mabirizi Kiwanuka has been remanded to Luzira Prison until February 18, 2026, after denying charges of malicious information and hate speech linked to alleged online attacks on Chief Justice Flavian Zeija and Justice Musa Ssekaana
Lawyer and activist Hassan Male Mabirizi Kiwanuka has been remanded to Luzira Prison after appearing before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court on February 3, 2026. He faces several charges under the Computer Misuse Act.

Prosecutors told court that Mabirizi used his TikTok account, @malemabirizi, to post videos in January 2026 that allegedly mocked and insulted senior judicial officers, including Chief Justice Flavian Zeija and Justice Musa Ssekaana.

The state claims he shared false and harmful information. He allegedly called Zeija a “conman,” “fraudster,” and a corrupt official. Prosecutors added that he made similar remarks about Ssekaana, saying the posts were meant to demean and stir hatred against the two judges.

Mabirizi was charged with spreading malicious information and hate speech under Sections 28 and 26 of the Computer Misuse Act. He denied the charges.

The magistrate refused to grant bail and ordered that he remain on remand until February 18, 2026, when the case will return to court.

Outside the court, some supporters described the charges as unjust and politically driven. They argued that he was being targeted for openly criticising state institutions and public officials.

The case adds to Mabirizi’s long record of disputes with the judiciary and government. He is known for filing public interest cases that challenge appointments, spending, and administrative decisions.

In 2022, Justice Ssekaana jailed him for 18 months for contempt of court after earlier online attacks on judicial officers. He served part of the sentence before he was released.

Human rights activists say the arrest reflects a shrinking civic space, pointing to recent detentions of activists, lawyers, and critics. Authorities insist the law applies to everyone and warn that freedom of expression does not cover defamatory or hateful attacks on public officials.

