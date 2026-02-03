Advert shows qualification for Uganda Airlines CEO Job

Uganda Airlines has advertised the chief executive officer position, seeking an experienced aviation leader to guide the airline’s strategy, growth, and operations

Uganda Airlines has announced a vacancy for the position of chief executive officer (CEO), marking a key step as the national carrier looks for new leadership to guide its next phase.

The Board of Directors released the advert, setting strict qualifications and broad duties for the role. The airline said it wants a leader with strong aviation knowledge and strategic skills.

Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree in administration, business administration, aviation management, engineering, finance, law, or another business-related field. A master’s degree is required, while extra aviation training will be an advantage.

Candidates must also have more than 10 years of aviation experience at senior management level and a proven record of working closely with a board in a corporate or regulated setting.

The airline wants someone with solid knowledge of airline economics, network planning, aviation laws, safety systems, financial management, operational improvement, and change management. High ethical standards, integrity, sound judgement, and commitment to public accountability are also required. Experience managing a large workforce is essential.

The CEO will serve as the accountable manager for the Air Operator Certificate and Approved Maintenance Organisation. The successful candidate will report directly to the board and supervise daily operations in line with the airline’s strategy and budget.

Key tasks include shaping and executing strategy. The CEO will develop a strategic direction for board approval and help define the airline’s vision, mission, and values. The role also involves leading the senior leadership team and the wider company.

Commercial duties include overseeing code-share negotiations with partner airlines, improving revenue, and driving business recovery plans. The CEO must also promote a strong safety culture and ensure compliance with regulations in all areas of operation.

The position requires close engagement with stakeholders such as government ministries, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and other airlines. The CEO will also keep the board fully informed in a timely and effective manner.

The advert comes as Uganda Airlines continues to expand its route network to strengthen regional connectivity. Analysts say the move signals the airline’s push for transformative leadership to handle industry competition and seize new opportunities. Applications are expected from both local and international aviation professionals.

