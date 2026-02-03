Bobi Wine says army broke into Magere home again amid reports he’s fled Uganda

Fresh unconfirmed reports indicate that the NUP leader snuck out of the country out of fear of his own safety

Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, claimed Tuesday afternoon that soldiers have once again forcibly entered and occupied his home in Magere, amid reports suggesting that he quietly left Uganda about a week ago.

In a statement, Bobi Wine said the military last night broke into his residence and has since taken full control of the property.

He alleged that armed personnel are now occupying the house both inside and outside, as well as the surrounding compound.

“Last night, the military surrounding our home in Magere once again forced themselves into the house. They’re now fully occupying our entire home – inside, outside, and around it,” Bobi Wine wrote.

He added that his family has still not been allowed to access the property following an earlier raid on January 23, during which he claims the house was vandalised.

According to Kyagulanyi, the continued restriction has made it impossible for his family to assess the extent of damage caused during the first break-in or to establish what items and documents were allegedly seized by the armed men.

He said none of his family members has been permitted to return to the home since the initial incident.

Reports say Bobi Wine no longer in Uganda

Meanwhile, fresh unconfirmed reports indicate that the NUP leader may have snuck out of the country of fear of his own safety

Ugandan news website ChimpReports reported that Kyagulanyi had managed to escape from Uganda days ago.

Quoting officials familiar with the matter, the outlet said the opposition leader left Uganda roughly seven days ago and entered a neighbouring East African country.

Government sources quoted in the report insisted that Kyagulanyi was not being pursued by state security agencies.

Kyagulanyi announced on January 16 that he had gone into hiding, citing a military raid on his Magere home and expressing fears for his personal safety.