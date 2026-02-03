Meet the man government heavy-hitters want to take over as Uganda Airlines CEO

Andrew Mwenda has proposed aviation veteran Girma Wake as a potential Uganda Airlines CEO following Jenifer Bamuturaki’s removal, with reports that some influential government figures support the idea.

Businessman and veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda has shared some information about the removal of Uganda Airlines chief executive officer Jenifer Bamuturaki and suggested who should replace her.

“I would like to thank @KagutaMuseveni for finally saving Uganda Airlines by firing its corrupt and incompetent CEO,” Mwenda posted on X. “I also thank @mkainerugaba whose intervention was decisive.”

He added: “Today is a day for Ugandans to celebrate. All the good, competent and patriotic staff of UA who had been fired will be returned. Those who were working inside and provided us all the needed information will be rewarded. And all those who colluded with the corrupt management to swindle our airline will be brought to book.”

“It will be great if former Ethiopian Airways CEO, Gilma Wake, takes over as chairman of the board and the current CEO of the same airline, whose contract in Addis Ababa ends this June, takes over as CEO. We also need a new much more competent board,” he wrote.

Some senior government figures reportedly support the idea. However, some observers have raised concerns about Wake’s age and warned that failure to openly recruit could lead to patronage and poor performance.

Wake is widely credited with transforming Ethiopian Airlines into Africa’s most profitable carrier. He led the airline from 2004 to 2011, modernised its fleet, expanded routes and strengthened professional management with limited political interference.

He backed long-term planning, staff training and the growth of Addis Ababa’s Bole International Airport as a regional hub. He also oversaw the early adoption of wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and helped deepen the airline’s global reach through the Star Alliance.

Wake is known for promoting strong corporate governance. Ethiopian Airlines operates under a commercial mandate with a professional board and predictable state support. Analysts often link this structure to the airline’s sustained profitability while many African national carriers struggled.

After leaving the CEO role, Wake remained active in African aviation. He served as chairman of the Ethiopian Airlines Group board and sat on several continental aviation bodies, including RwandAir. He has also advised governments and airlines seeking to replicate Ethiopia’s success.

His name has surfaced amid reports that President Museveni prefers an experienced aviation expert from Ethiopia.