Kivumbi returns to court today: Who is on the defence team?
Butambala County Member of Parliament Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi is expected to appear in court again today.
About two weeks ago, he was arraigned before the Butambala Chief Magistrate’s Court and charged with terrorism. The court remanded him to Kitalya Prison.
During his last appearance, he had no defence counsel. The law firm of outgoing Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has now been appointed to represent him. More lawyers are expected to join the defence team.
Fellow MPs Mathias Mpuuga, Medard Segoona, and Asuman Basalirwa earlier pledged to stand with him. Videos from court today show Basalirwa and National Unity Platform spokesperson and Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi already present.
At the first court appearance, the prosecution told the court that between January 11 and January 17, 2026, in several parts of the country, including Gombe and Kibibi Town Council in Butambala District, Kivumbi and others still at large carried out acts intended to influence or intimidate the government for political or economic reasons.
The State alleges that Kivumbi, without regard for public safety, orchestrated an attack on Kibibi Police Station and the Butambala Electoral Commission tally centre, damaged sections of the Butambala–Gomba Road, and destroyed several vehicles.