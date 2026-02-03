Kivumbi returns to court today: Who is on the defence team?

Terrorism-accused Butambala MP Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi is set to return to court with a new defence team as prosecutors maintain he orchestrated attacks on public facilities in January 2026

Butambala County Member of Parliament Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi is expected to appear in court again today.

About two weeks ago, he was arraigned before the Butambala Chief Magistrate’s Court and charged with terrorism. The court remanded him to Kitalya Prison.

During his last appearance, he had no defence counsel. The law firm of outgoing Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has now been appointed to represent him. More lawyers are expected to join the defence team.

Fellow MPs Mathias Mpuuga, Medard Segoona, and Asuman Basalirwa earlier pledged to stand with him. Videos from court today show Basalirwa and National Unity Platform spokesperson and Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi already present.

At the first court appearance, the prosecution told the court that between January 11 and January 17, 2026, in several parts of the country, including Gombe and Kibibi Town Council in Butambala District, Kivumbi and others still at large carried out acts intended to influence or intimidate the government for political or economic reasons.

