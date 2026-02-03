Advertisement

Kivumbi returns to court today: Who is on the defence team?

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 11:27 - 03 February 2026
Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi
Terrorism-accused Butambala MP Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi is set to return to court with a new defence team as prosecutors maintain he orchestrated attacks on public facilities in January 2026
Advertisement

Butambala County Member of Parliament Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi is expected to appear in court again today.

Advertisement

About two weeks ago, he was arraigned before the Butambala Chief Magistrate’s Court and charged with terrorism. The court remanded him to Kitalya Prison.

During his last appearance, he had no defence counsel. The law firm of outgoing Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has now been appointed to represent him. More lawyers are expected to join the defence team.

Fellow MPs Mathias Mpuuga, Medard Segoona, and Asuman Basalirwa earlier pledged to stand with him. Videos from court today show Basalirwa and National Unity Platform spokesperson and Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi already present.

At the first court appearance, the prosecution told the court that between January 11 and January 17, 2026, in several parts of the country, including Gombe and Kibibi Town Council in Butambala District, Kivumbi and others still at large carried out acts intended to influence or intimidate the government for political or economic reasons.

Advertisement

The State alleges that Kivumbi, without regard for public safety, orchestrated an attack on Kibibi Police Station and the Butambala Electoral Commission tally centre, damaged sections of the Butambala–Gomba Road, and destroyed several vehicles.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Muwanga Kivumbi remanded back to Kitalya amid protest over ‘forced’ Police statement
News
03.02.2026
Muwanga Kivumbi remanded back to Kitalya amid protest over ‘forced’ Police statement
Meet the man government heavy-hitters want to take over as Uganda Airlines CEO
Business
03.02.2026
Meet the man government heavy-hitters want to take over as Uganda Airlines CEO
State adds 24 suspects to terrorism case against MP Muwanga Kivumbi
News
03.02.2026
State adds 24 suspects to terrorism case against MP Muwanga Kivumbi
VIDEO: Albino monkey snatches Simon Kaggwa Njala’s spects
Lifestyle
03.02.2026
VIDEO: Albino monkey snatches Simon Kaggwa Njala’s spects
Kivumbi returns to court today: Who is on the defence team?
News
03.02.2026
Kivumbi returns to court today: Who is on the defence team?
Bamuturaki exit: Fired airline staff to be rehired, whistleblowers rewarded
Business
03.02.2026
Bamuturaki exit: Fired airline staff to be rehired, whistleblowers rewarded