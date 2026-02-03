Bamuturaki exit: Fired airline staff to be rehired, whistleblowers rewarded

Reports indicate that former airline staff members who were dismissed during the tenure of outgoing CEO will be rehired.

Fresh staff restructuring is expected at Uganda Airlines after the exit of CEO Jenifer Mabuturaki.

This was revealed by journalist Andrew Mwenda, who was actively involved in high-level lobbying for changes at the helm of the national carrier

Mwenda also confirmed on Tuesday morning, that internal whistleblowers who exposed alleged mismanagement at the national carrier are set to be rewarded

Mwenda, one of Ms Bamuturaki’s most vocal critics, said the leadership change would usher in a clean-up of the airline, beginning with the return of what he described as “good, competent and patriotic” employees who were unfairly pushed out.

He added that insiders who provided critical information about alleged corruption and operational failures would be recognised for their role, while those who colluded with management to swindle the airline would be brought to book.

In a statement reacting to the development, Mwenda thanked President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for intervening to “save Uganda Airlines” and credited Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for what he termed decisive involvement.

New reports indicate that Gilma Wake, the current CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, whose contract reportedly ends in June, is the frontrunner to replace Ms Bamuturaki.

Mwenda also called for the appointment of a more competent and professional board.

Mwenda has previously cautioned that Uganda Airlines is on the brink of an international aviation ban if systemic issues are not addressed within months.

He warned that the carrier was violating International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) rules on safety and competition, potentially forcing the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority to ground the airline or risk global blacklisting.

He has further alleged that the airline is failing to pay key service providers and raised alarm over reported aircraft “cannibalisation”, where parts are stripped from grounded planes to keep others operational.