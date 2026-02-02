Uganda Airlines CEO job reportedly up for grabs

The Uganda Airlines board has reportedly resolved to re-advertise the CEO position, putting Jenifer Bamuturaki’s job in doubt amid ongoing losses, service complaints and governance concerns.

The job of Uganda Airlines chief executive officer is set to be re-advertised, putting the future of Jenifer Bamuturaki at the national carrier in doubt, according to sources cited by Bbeg Media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources say the airline’s board last week agreed to open up the CEO position again. Some other senior director roles may also be advertised afresh.

The decision followed a board meeting chaired by Priscilla Mirembe Sseruka, where members reportedly raised concerns about performance and the airline’s long-term viability. Sources add that President Museveni approved the move.

Uganda Airlines was relaunched in 2019 amid high public expectations. However, it has continued to post heavy losses. Parliamentary records show the airline made a net loss of about Shs324.9 billion in the 2022/2023 financial year. Losses reduced to about Shs237.8 billion in 2023/2024 but remained significant.

Passengers have also complained about poor service, frequent flight cancellations and persistent delays.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bamuturaki’s leadership has attracted controversy. She was appointed CEO in 2022 after previously serving as commercial director, a role she lost in 2019 under an earlier board. Her return drew criticism from lawmakers, who questioned the recruitment process and her suitability for the top job.

Parliamentary inquiries have since examined her appointment, with claims that the recruitment process was changed and concluded abruptly. The airline’s management has also faced scrutiny over procurement, route choices and alleged conflicts of interest, raising wider concerns about governance at the state-owned carrier.