We last saw this in Amin’s era: Pastor Kayanja voices frustration with UPDF

Pastor Robert Kayanja has spoken out in strong terms following the controversial raid on the Magere home of opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, in which his wife, Barbra Itungo Kyagulanyi, was reportedly assaulted by soldiers.

The incident, which took place late on 23 January 2026, remains a topical issue and drawn national and international condemnation.

During the night raid, armed military personnel broke into the family residence, and reportedly held Ms Itungo at gunpoint, assaulted staff and family members, and caused damage to property while searching for Bobi Wine, who has been in hiding amid tensions following Uganda’s disputed January election.

Ms Itungo was admitted to hospital after the raid, where she told reporters that she was at one point undressed and pushed around by the soldiers.

Her husband described how soldiers allegedly demanded information on his whereabouts and forcibly searched the house.

Neighbours also reported the dramatic scene of dozens of uniformed soldiers smashing doors and breaking down barriers in the early hours of the morning.

Mbabazi was reacting to a photo shared by Gen Muhoozi Kainerugabof Barbie taken by soldiers during a military raid on the family’s home in Magere

Kayanja condemns violence

Addressing the incident yesterday, Pastor Kayanja expressed concern over the conduct of elements within the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF).

“Whoever saw what happened in the home of Hon Robert Kyagulanyi, especially on his wife; we condemn such acts. Our national army is well known for its discipline wherever it is deployed,” he said.

He stressed that while the majority of officers uphold the values and reputation of the army, “these few residual individuals are the ones trying to taint the image of the army.”

Pastor Kayanja described Mrs Itungo as “ a mother of the nation” that deserves to be protected by the armed forces.

]He added: “When you go and undress her like they did, you are undressing the entire nation; and yet you are the ones supposed to be protecting the mothers of the nation.”

In drawing a comparison with Uganda’s past, he lamented: “We last saw these acts during Idi Amin’s time and in Obote II.”

He concluded with a call for accountability and reflection, urging those involved to repent so that “the country can move forward.”

