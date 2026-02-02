Advertisement

Justine Nameere declared Masaka Woman MP

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 07:14 - 02 February 2026
Justine Nameere
A court-ordered recount has confirmed NRM’s Justine Nameere as Masaka City Woman MP after she emerged winner with 25,502 votes, overturning an earlier declaration in favour of the opposition
Masaka Chief Magistrate Abert on Sunday, February 1, 2026, declared National Resistance Movement’s (NRM’s) Justine Nameere the duly elected Woman Member of Parliament (MP) for Masaka City after a three-day, court-ordered recount involving four candidates.

Nameere secured 25,502 votes, ahead of National Unity Platform’s (NUP’s) Rose Nalubowa, who polled 23,176 votes. During the recount, the chief magistrate said more than five ballot boxes appeared to have been tampered with.

A certificate of vote recount signed by Asiimwe formally returned Nameere as the winner on Sunday, overturning an earlier declaration in favour of the opposition NUP candidate.

The three-day recount followed an application filed in the Chief Magistrate’s Court of Masaka. It covered ballots cast in the January 15, 2026, parliamentary election.

“My case sets a new precedent in line with modern politics,” NRM’s Justine Nameere said shortly after midnight on Monday, February 2, 2026, as she defended her declaration as Masaka City Woman MP-elect following a contentious recount.

She also referred to her so-called “spy network” and outlined some of her next plans, signalling her intent to move forward despite the challenges.

The recount saw at least five ballot boxes flagged for irregularities, prompting objections from some opposition candidates.

Nameere insisted the process reaffirmed her victory and her commitment to serve her constituents.

