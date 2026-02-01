UPDF sends message of defiance to US senator over Bobi Wine saga

The Ugandan army through its spokesman Chris Magezi warned that Ugandans would not tolerate what he termed as an “outdated colonial tactic” from a foreign power.

Uganda’s military has pushed back strongly against criticism from a senior United States senator following a brief but explosive diplomatic row triggered by controversial social media posts from the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, over the alleged disappearance of opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

“Threats and intimidation by a foreign power in our country’s internal affairs is an outdated colonial tactic that will be vigorously resisted especially coming from a so-called senator,” warned Magezi.

The saga began when Gen Muhoozi accused the US Embassy in Kampala of helping Bobi Wine “escape” from his home, claiming the opposition leader had “kidnapped himself” in coordination with officials at the embassy.

In a now-deleted post, Muhoozi declared that the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) would suspend “ALL cooperation with the current administration at the US Embassy in Kampala,” including joint operations in Somalia.

“The very precious security co-operation between Uganda and the United States has been undermined for a decade now,” Muhoozi wrote, blaming “unimaginative bureaucrats at the Embassy.”

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Jim Risch in reaction, said Muhoozi had crossed a line and called for a reassessment of Uganda’s security partnership with the United States.

“Commander @mkainerugaba has crossed a red line and now the U.S. must reevaluate its security partnership, which includes sanctions, and military cooperation with Uganda,” Risch posted. He added that Muhoozi “cannot just delete tweets and issue hollow apologies” when American interests and lives were at stake.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba

The post had over 1.2 million views on X.

On Sunday morning, the UPDF’s Acting Spokesperson, Col Chris Magezi, issued a strongly worded statement rejecting what he described as foreign intimidation.

He warned Uganda’s sovereignty and loyalty to President Yoweri Museveni, whom he said had been “re-elected… with 72% electoral backing.”

“The UPDF pays allegiance to the President of the Republic of Uganda and the sovereign decisions made by the people,” Magezi said

He dismissed Senator Risch as a “wayward and loose cannon senator” and insisted bilateral relations would not be derailed.

