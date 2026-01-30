Muhoozi deletes controversial posts blaming Bobi Wine’s escape on US Embassy

In the now-deleted posts, Gen Muhoozi claimed that Uganda’s security cooperation with the United States had been undermined for nearly a decade by what he described as “unimaginative bureaucrats” at the US Embassy.

Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has deleted a series of controversial posts he made on X (formerly Twitter) in which he accused the United States Embassy in Kampala of aiding the alleged escape of opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

In the now-deleted posts, Gen Muhoozi claimed that Uganda’s security cooperation with the United States had been undermined for nearly a decade by what he described as “unimaginative bureaucrats” at the US Embassy.

He went further to allege that an opposition leader had “kidnapped himself” and gone missing with the coordination of the current US Embassy administration in Kampala. On the basis of these claims, he announced the suspension of all cooperation between the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and the US Embassy, including joint efforts in Somalia.

The posts triggered widespread debate and concern on social media, with many questioning the implications for Uganda–US diplomatic and security relations, which have long been considered strategic, particularly in counterterrorism and regional security.

However, Gen Muhoozi later reversed his position, admitting that the claims were based on incorrect intelligence. In a follow-up clarification, he said he had spoken directly with the US Ambassador to Uganda and confirmed that “everything is okay.”

Muhoozi's posts

He added that military cooperation between Uganda and the United States would continue as usual.

The matter was further put to rest by Uganda’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Adonia Ayebare.