Museveni appoints Muhoozi's associate Alan Kasujja to head Uganda Media Centre

Kasujja is a personal friend of the First Son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba

The directive is contained in a letter addressed to the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, in which the President referred to correspondence dated 27 November 2025 concerning proposed changes at the government communication hub.

President Yoweri Museveni has instructed the Minister of Information and Communication Technology and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, to appoint former BBC journalist Alan Kasujja as the new Executive Director of the Media Centre.

Museveni noted that while he had not been fully briefed on the internal manoeuvring around the position, the idea of appointing Kasujja had already been discussed between them weeks earlier.

Kasujja has publicly admitted being a close friend of the CDF, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

In his letter dated 27 December 2025, the President confirmed that he had since issued instructions to Dr Baryomunsi to proceed with Kasujja’s appointment as Executive Director, adding that other staffing matters could be addressed afterwards.

It’s been reported that the President’s reference to “others” pointed to the redeployment of individuals who had been lobbying for the role.

Among them is Obed Katureebe, who has been serving as Acting Director of the Government Communication Centre.

Another name linked to the position is Duncan Abigaba, a former Deputy Director at the Government Citizen Interaction Centre

Ultimately, Kasujja’s extensive international media exposure and long-standing broadcast experience are understood to have been decisive factors in his selection.

In the same letter, President Museveni further directed Dr Baryomunsi to commence formal procedures for Kasujja’s appointment and to consider suitable candidates for the role of Deputy Executive Director.

Kasujja takes over from Ofwono Opondo, who stepped down in April 2025 after announcing plans to contest in elective politics ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Opondo has since been elected unopposed as the Member of Parliament representing Older Persons for Eastern Uganda.

Kasujja left the BBC in August 2025 after more than ten years with the international broadcaster.

During his tenure, he was a lead presenter on the World Service programme Newsday and hosted Africa Daily, one of the BBC’s flagship podcasts focused on the continent. His return to Kampala marked the end of a 13-year stint based in London.

Before joining the BBC, Kasujja established himself in Uganda’s media industry in the 1990s, beginning at Sanyu FM and later working across radio and television. He previously co-presented The Big Breakfast on Capital FM alongside Jackie Lumbasi and Ramesh, and also hosted the Ugandan edition of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

