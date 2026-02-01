I have complained to President Museveni about Muhoozi tweets - Minister Baryomunsi

The Minister said that Gen Muhoozi’s frequent use of Twitter had repeatedly created confusion and contradictions, particularly for officials tasked with articulating the official position of the government.

Minister of Information and National Guidance, Hon Dr Chris Baryomunsi has revealed that he had raised concerns about the impact of controversial social media posts by the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on the work of government communication.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Baryomunsi said on Saturday that Gen Muhoozi’s frequent use of Twitter had repeatedly created confusion and contradictions, particularly for officials tasked with articulating the official position of the government.

He admitted that the CDF’s tweets had made his job more difficult, as they often sparked public debate and international media scrutiny.

“I have discussed this issue with the appointing authority, President Museveni,” Baryomunsi said while appearing on the weekly Capital Gang show.

“Admittedly, his tweets make my work a little bit difficult because they cause all kinds of contradictions.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The minister, however, made it clear that the CDF does not speak for the government of Uganda, urging members of the public of some of his controversial posts.

“The CDF does not speak for the government of Uganda. But he likes (communicating though) Twitter. Sometimes he tweets and then he deletes them and I am sure that Ugandans have formed an opinion on his tweets.”

“But I don’t think that other than for purposes of politicking, they take them as the official position of the government of Uganda. Like when he said he was going to hang Col Dr Kizza Besigye before June 6th 2025…did he hang him? Did Ugandans actually believe that Besigye was lined up for hanging?”

The minister also responded to queries that arose earlier in the week following remarks concerning National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi

Baryomunsi had stated that Kyagulanyi, who is currently in hiding, was not wanted by the government and faced no charges, and that he was free to return home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These comments appeared to contradict statements by Gen Muhoozi, who had claimed that the army was actively hunting for Bobi Wine and warned that he would be treated as a rebel if he failed to hand himself over to the police.

The contradiction drew attention from both local and international media, including the BBC, which questioned the government’s position.

Baryomunsi maintained that he had consulted widely within the government before making his statement and insisted that the official position remained unchanged.