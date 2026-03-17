Airspace restrictions in Middle East threaten Entebbe airport traffic rebound

Traffic also rose compared to the same period last year

Traffic also rose compared to the same period last year

Middle East airspace disruptions may reduce Entebbe airport traffic in March despite strong passenger and cargo growth recorded in February 2026.

Disruptions in Middle East airspace could slow traffic at Entebbe International Airport in March, despite strong growth recorded in February 2026.

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According to the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), several airlines operating routes from Entebbe have been affected after parts of the Middle East airspace closed on February 28, 2026.

Only a phased resumption of flights is currently underway. Authorities say the situation may reduce traffic numbers for March.

The warning comes after Entebbe International Airport registered a significant rise in passenger and cargo traffic during February.

Airport records show that the airport handled 189,575 international passengers in February 2026.

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This included 90,007 arrivals and 99,568 departures. The figure translates into an average of about 6,770 passengers arriving or departing every day.

The February total represents a sharp increase from January 2026, when the airport handled 150,188 passengers. The February numbers were higher by 39,387 passengers.

Traffic also rose compared to the same period last year. In February 2025, the airport handled 159,503 passengers. These included 73,524 arrivals and 85,979 departures.

Cargo volumes also grew during the month. Entebbe handled 2,955 metric tonnes of exports and 1,543 metric tonnes of imports in February 2026. This brought the total cargo handled to 4,498 metric tonnes.

The February cargo volume was higher than January 2026, which recorded 3,982 metric tonnes.

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It also surpassed the 4,546 metric tonnes handled in February 2025 when exports stood at 3,157 metric tonnes and imports at 1,389 metric tonnes.

Aviation authorities say the continued rise in both passenger and cargo traffic shows sustained growth in air transport activity at Uganda’s main international gateway.

However, the ongoing disruptions in Middle East airspace could temporarily affect this trend. Many flights connecting Uganda to Europe and Asia pass through Middle Eastern hubs such as Doha, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.