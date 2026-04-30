Joshua Baraka reportedly parts ways with managers

Joshua Baraka is reportedly under new management as he continues to rise as East Africa’s most streamed artist.

Joshua Baraka is reportedly no longer managed by Lobstar and DJ Ssese.

His bookings are said to be handled by DJ Etania’s manager, Richard.

Neither the singer nor his team has publicly confirmed the change.

Baraka remains East Africa’s most streamed artist on Spotify.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ugandan music sensation Joshua Baraka is reportedly no longer managed by Lobstar and DJ Ssese.

According to reports, Baraka’s bookings are now being handled by Richard, the manager of his girlfriend, DJ Etania.

DJ Etania hosted the unveiling party

“From now onwards if you want to book Joshua Baraka,” you call “Etania’s manager Richard,” Evelyn Mic, who co-hosts a morning show with Mr Henrie and Prim Asiimwe on NRG Radio, said in a clip shared by the station.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Henrie, who is also an events host, said he met Lobstar, Baraka’s manager, a few weeks ago. When he tried to book Baraka, Lobstar told him to contact the singer directly.

Henrie said they also reached out to DJ Ssese, who is also involved in Baraka’s management, and he gave the same response.

The development comes as Baraka is planning a tour in Canada. Flyers for the tour still featured his former managers.

Joshua Baraka

Advertisement

Advertisement

The singer and his management team are yet to publicly comment on the reports.

Joshua Baraka, whose breakthrough hit Nana was released in 2023, is seen as one of the artists likely to take Ugandan music to a global level.

He has already worked with top producers and major music distribution platforms.

Last month, Baraka emerged as the most streamed artist in East Africa on Spotify, overtaking Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz based on current monthly listener data.

Spotify’s in-app artist metrics show Baraka has over 1.7 million monthly listeners, a rolling 28-day figure that tracks unique users streaming an artist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Diamond Platnumz