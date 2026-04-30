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Sheilah Gashumba clarifies viral pregnancy claim

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 19:35 - 30 April 2026
Sheilah Gashumba
Sheilah Gashumba has clarified that her pregnancy claim was a joke, ending speculation that spread online.
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  • Sheilah Gashumba says her pregnancy claim was a joke.

  • She made the remark during a TikTok live with Sheena Holm.

  • The comment went viral amid speculation about her boyfriend.

  • Reports identify her boyfriend as Alex Bidandi.

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Media personality and deejay Sheilah Gashumba has said she was joking when she claimed she was three months pregnant.

“The pregnancy thing was straight banter lol calm down!” Gashumba posted on X.

Gashumba claimed she was three months pregnant during a TikTok live with socialite and entrepreneur Sheena Holm, who also acts in the reality TV series Kampala Crème.

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The pregnancy remark quickly spread on social media. It came after netizens had already speculated about her current boyfriend.

According to people familiar with the relationship, his name is Alex Bidandi.

Gashumba had earlier hinted about her boyfriend in an interview with Kasuku. She said both of them drive Range Rovers.

Sheilah Gashumba
Sheilah Gashumba

The two were also seen together at an event over the weekend.

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