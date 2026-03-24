Disappointed Kirumira lists the few Ugandans he says own Range Rovers

Godfrey Kirumira expressed disappointment over what he sees as few Range Rover owners in Uganda, using it to urge fellow businessmen to build more wealth and embrace a more luxurious lifestyle.

Businessman and Honorary Consul of Namibia to Uganda Godfrey Kirumira has expressed disappointment over what he described as a small number of Ugandans owning Range Rovers.

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Speaking at a function attended by wealthy businessmen, Kirumira said there are very few people in Uganda who own the luxury vehicles. He stressed the need for more wealth creation.

“We’ve to work hard to make more money,” he said.

He added that when they tried to identify Range Rover owners, only a few names came up. “Because we looked for people who own Range Rovers and they were few: Hamis Kiggundu, his brother [Hajji] Yasin [Ssentongo],” Kirumira said.

Kirumira said the finding surprised him. He noted that although he does not like Range Rovers, he now plans to buy one. He added that they could not find more than 10 owners, yet such cars are often needed for wedding convoys.

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His remarks appear exaggerated, given the visible presence of Range Rovers in Kampala. However, he may have been referring to a specific class or model linked to his social circle.

Kirumira is known for his outspoken views on wealth and lifestyle. In 2023, during the wedding of city businessman Paul Ssembatya and Milly Nakibala, he criticised wealthy Ugandans who, in his view, do not enjoy their success.

He questioned why rich individuals would choose to fly economy class.

“Keep a class, fellow businessmen. These businessmen don’t spend on themselves,” he said.

“They travel like paupers. They fly Economy… those who try to upgrade, use business, but ask Susan Mirembe, she flies first class.”

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Kirumira said he personally flies first class and is considering using private jets.

“I fly first class, that’s why… they picked me [to be a diplomat] because they see I fit being a diplomat,” he said.

“They just don’t pick anyone… you know nothing about class.”

He credited Prince Joseph Ndawula Ssajabi, Uganda’s ambassador to Namibia, for supporting his appointment. He presented his credentials to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Henry Okello Oryem on May 4, 2023.

At the same wedding, Kirumira advised Ssembatya to reduce work and spend more time enjoying life with his wife.

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