US sanctions Tanzania police chief over torture of Ugandan activist Agather Atuhaire

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on May 21st that Tanzanian Police Force Senior Assistant Commissioner Faustine Jackson Mafwele has been designated under Section 7031(c) of the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2026.

The United States has sanctioned a senior Tanzanian police official over allegations that he was involved in the detention, torture and sexual assault of Ugandan activist Agather Atuhaire and Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi while they were in Tanzania last year.

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U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on May 21st that Tanzanian Police Force Senior Assistant Commissioner Faustine Jackson Mafwele has been designated under Section 7031(c) of the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2026.

The designation bars Mafwele from entering the United States.

Tanzanian Police Force Senior Assistant Commissioner Faustine Jackson Mafwele

Rubio said the decision was based on “credible information that he was involved in gross violations of human rights.”

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He noted a year ago, members of the Tanzania Police Force detained, tortured and sexually assaulted Atuhaire and Mwangi when they travelled to Dar es Salaam to observe the judicial trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, a case that had drawn regional attention.

Arrest and alleged abuses

In May 2025, Atuhaire, a Ugandan human rights activist, and Mwangi, a Kenyan photojournalist and activist, travelled to Dar es Salaam to monitor the trial of Lissu, who was charged with treason.

These were arrested at their hotel by immigration and police officers, taken to multiple locations, held incommunicado and denied access to lawyers or family.

Both reported brutal treatment while in custody. Mwangi detailed beatings and alleged sexual assault, saying that he was stripped, tied up and tortured by security personnel before being released and dumped at the Kenya–Tanzania border.

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Agather Atuhaire and Anthony Natif

Atuhaire described similar mistreatment and later appeared near the Uganda–Tanzania border when released.

The activists held a press conference after their release, describing their ordeal and signalling their intention to pursue legal action.