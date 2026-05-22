Balimwezo declines to use old mayoral chair; Kasuku's hilarious reaction

Kampala Lord Mayor Ronald Balimwezo declined the nearly 50-year-old mayoral chair, sparking reactions online, after being sworn in on May 21.

Balimwezo declined to use the nearly 50-year-old mayoral chair, calling for a replacement by KCCA.

He was sworn in as Lord Mayor on May 21 for the 2026–2031 term.

The move drew reactions from Kasuku, Doreen Nyanjura, and activist Hillary Taylor.

Balimwezo defeated 15-year incumbent Erias Lukwago to become Kampala Lord Mayor.

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Kampala Lord Mayor Ronald Nsubuga Balimwezo declined to use the current mayoral chair, saying the nearly 50-year-old seat should be replaced by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

This followed Engineer Ronald Balimwezo Nsubuga’s official swearing-in as Lord Mayor of Kampala for the 2026–2031 term on Thursday, May 21. He and incoming city councillors took their oaths at City Hall headquarters.

The incident drew wide reactions. Media personality Kasuku suggested that Balimwezo, the former Member of Parliament for Nakawa Division East, might have been wary of witchcraft.

"Edoggo," Kasuku commented on Daily Monitor's X post about the incident.

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Former Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura noted: "Next he will say he needs a new car!"

Activist Hillary Taylor said: "Balimwezo is starting his office like ex-speaker Anita Among, who declined Jacob Oulanyah’s furniture and ordered a new one! He has failed the first test. What’s wrong with this chair and its history? Politics as usual 🤔🚮"

Another commenter said: "Batandika… those people who hold public office but want to make them more comfortable on taxpayers’ money as if they will never leave. Wait for ministers asking for office remodels and car replacements 🤦🏼‍♀️"