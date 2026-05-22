Shakib set to host Zari's ex-Diamond Platnumz in Kampala
Shakib Lutaaya will launch his deejaying career at Vanquish Lounge on June 11.
Diamond Platnumz will perform as the main act; he is already in Kampala for a show on June 5.
Shakib and Platnumz share a history through Zari, who has two children with Platnumz.
Netizens are likely to discuss potential interactions, especially if Zari attends.
Shakib Cham Lutaaya is launching a deejaying career, and Diamond Platnumz will be the main performing act at the event.
On top of having dated the same woman, Zari, the two share history, as shown in old photos (see featured image).
Shakib will launch his deejaying career at Vanquish Lounge on June 11. Vanquish opened in April at Acacia Mall and promotes itself as a premium, modern evolution of Kampala’s nightlife.
@bricepromotions On 11th June Shakib Cham will be launching his DJ Career alongside Diamond Platnumz live at Vanquish @VanquishKampala @Shakib Cham ♬ original sound - Brice Promotions
Its launch attracted top tastemakers, creatives, and partygoers, with Abryanz leading the experience. Performances by Kevin Kade and leading DJs defined the night’s entertainment.
Shakib Lutaaya first broke out as a socialite and gained fame through dating Zari, whom he later married. He later took up boxing before featuring on the Netflix-produced series Young, Famous and African, thanks to Zari. He also owns a popular boutique.
Late last year, he began deejaying and held a highly publicised live DJ session on NRG Radio. Vanquish has been his home for deejaying since its launch.
Diamond Platnumz plans to come to Kampala for a Comedy Store Uganda show at Lugogo Cricket Oval on June 5. It is unclear whether he will stay in Kampala until Shakib's show or return later. Platnumz and Zari share two children, a boy and a girl.
The development is likely to spark discussions online as netizens speculate on their interactions, especially if Zari attends. She has previously disrespected Shakib in front of Platnumz, including receiving cozy hugs and cash from him.