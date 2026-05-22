Shakib set to host Zari's ex-Diamond Platnumz in Kampala

Shakib Lutaaya will launch his deejaying career in Kampala on June 11, with Diamond Platnumz performing and potential tensions expected if Zari attends.

Shakib Lutaaya will launch his deejaying career at Vanquish Lounge on June 11.

Diamond Platnumz will perform as the main act; he is already in Kampala for a show on June 5.

Shakib and Platnumz share a history through Zari, who has two children with Platnumz.

Netizens are likely to discuss potential interactions, especially if Zari attends.

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Shakib Cham Lutaaya is launching a deejaying career, and Diamond Platnumz will be the main performing act at the event.

On top of having dated the same woman, Zari, the two share history, as shown in old photos (see featured image).

Shakib will launch his deejaying career at Vanquish Lounge on June 11. Vanquish opened in April at Acacia Mall and promotes itself as a premium, modern evolution of Kampala’s nightlife.

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Its launch attracted top tastemakers, creatives, and partygoers, with Abryanz leading the experience. Performances by Kevin Kade and leading DJs defined the night’s entertainment.

Shakib Lutaaya first broke out as a socialite and gained fame through dating Zari, whom he later married. He later took up boxing before featuring on the Netflix-produced series Young, Famous and African, thanks to Zari. He also owns a popular boutique.

Shakib Lutaaya with Zari

Late last year, he began deejaying and held a highly publicised live DJ session on NRG Radio. Vanquish has been his home for deejaying since its launch.

Diamond Platnumz plans to come to Kampala for a Comedy Store Uganda show at Lugogo Cricket Oval on June 5. It is unclear whether he will stay in Kampala until Shakib's show or return later. Platnumz and Zari share two children, a boy and a girl.

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Diamond Platnumz