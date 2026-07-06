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Woman cons MP Shs60m 'to access government funds

Moses King Moses King
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ACP Kituuma Rusoke
Police spokesperson ACP Kituuma Rusoke stated that Tumwebaze defrauded an unnamed Member of Parliament promising to help the legislator access government funds allegedly earmarked for selected districts.
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 Police are holding a 53-year-old woman, identified as Hope Tumwebaze, a businesswoman and resident of Kamukuzi, Mbarara City, for falsely presenting herself as an official attached to the Office of the President.

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Police spokesperson ACP Kituuma Rusoke stated that Tumwebaze defrauded an unnamed Member of Parliament promising to help the legislator access government funds allegedly earmarked for selected districts. 

The Member of Parliament allegedly paid Shs60m to the fraudster. 

"Preliminary investigations indicate that between June 2025 and subsequent dates, at various locations in Kampala, the suspect approached a Member of Parliament, claiming she could facilitate access to government funds allegedly earmarked for selected districts. Relying on these representations, the complainant reportedly transferred a total of UGX 60 million to the suspect," he said. 

ACP Rusoke confirmed that the suspect is in police custody as investigation continues to arrest more suspects involved in the heist. 

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He warned of an increasing trend in the cases of fraud noting that more people have fallen prey to unsuspecting individuals. 

"When we notice trends, we warn the public but these cases continue meaning that the message has not been received," he noted. 

He urged the public to verify any claims through official channels before making financial commitments.

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