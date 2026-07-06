Police arrest seven more for impersonating First Daughter Natasha Karugire

Police have arrested seven more suspects in Iganga over an alleged online fraud scheme that impersonated First Daughter Natasha Karugire to extort money from unsuspecting victims.

Police have arrested seven more suspects accused of impersonating First Daughter Natasha Karugire in an online fraud scheme that promised financial support in exchange for registration fees.

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The latest arrests come five months after police rounded up four suspects over a similar racket, also in Iganga District.

Addressing journalists on Monday, police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said the suspects were arrested in Nandekula A village in Nakigo Sub-county, Iganga District.

He said the group used the same method as the earlier suspects by creating fake accounts claiming that Karugire was offering financial assistance to members of the public.

The fraudsters told victims they had qualified for financial support but first demanded registration fees before the money could be released.

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"In February we arrested four cyber fraudsters who were impersonating First Daughter Natasha Karugire. They were soliciting money saying Natasha was providing financial support to people but that beneficiaries needed to pay certain registration fees," Rusoke said.

"Now, this time we have arrested seven more running the same fraud using the same method."

First Daughter Natasha

He urged the public to remain cautious and avoid sending money to people claiming to offer financial assistance through social media.

"Our message here is for people to be cautious. No one trying to give you financial support will ask you for money first. Be vigilant and avoid these groups," Rusoke said.

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Police also expressed concern that Iganga District is becoming a centre for cyber fraud involving fake social media accounts.

"We noticed that Iganga is becoming a hotspot and we shall find a solution to this," Rusoke added.

The latest arrests follow a similar operation in February after Karugire lodged a complaint with police over fake TikTok and WhatsApp accounts using her name and photographs to deceive members of the public.

Police said the suspects arrested in the earlier operation allegedly targeted people looking for financial assistance by demanding registration or processing fees before disappearing with the money.

Investigators recovered several mobile phones and SIM cards believed to have been used in the scam.

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Karugire has repeatedly warned the public against sending money to anyone claiming to represent her online. She has said she has never asked people to pay money in exchange for financial assistance and urged the public to follow only her verified TikTok account, @Natashakarugire83.