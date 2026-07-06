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TikTok Star Taata Kimbowa lands partnership with Chinese tech giant TCL

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 10:14 - 06 July 2026
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Taata Kimbowa
Kimbowa travelled to China as part of a partnership engagement with TCL, one of the world's largest consumer electronics manufacturers.
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Ugandan comedian and TikTok influencer Taata Kimbowa has secured a partnership with global technology company TCL, marking another milestone for the country's fast-growing digital entertainment industry.

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Born Kabanda Sulaiman Kizza, Taata Kimbowa has built a large following through comedy skits, acting and relatable content that has made him one of Uganda's best-known digital creators.

His videos, shared mainly on TikTok and other social media platforms, have attracted audiences across Uganda, East Africa and beyond. The popularity has also opened opportunities in entrepreneurship, brand partnerships and youth engagement.

In 2026, Kimbowa travelled to China as part of a partnership engagement with TCL, one of the world's largest consumer electronics manufacturers. The collaboration reflects the growing demand for African content creators by international brands seeking to expand their presence on the continent.

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TCL manufactures smart televisions, smartphones, home appliances and other consumer electronics sold in more than 160 countries.

The partnership marks another step in Kimbowa's rise from a local content creator to an internationally recognised digital influencer. 

It also highlights the increasing global reach of Uganda's creative industry as local creators continue to attract partnerships with multinational companies.

Kimbowa remains one of Uganda's leading young comedians and entertainers, using digital platforms to entertain audiences while building his personal brand and promoting Ugandan creativity beyond the country's borders.

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