I forgive him and his son: Matembe bemoans Museveni national address mockery

Miria Matembe says she was hurt by Museveni's remarks during his national address but has forgiven both the President and his son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Veteran politician and women's rights activist Miria Matembe has accused President Yoweri Museveni of mocking her during his national address, but says she has forgiven both the President and his son, Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

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Matembe, on Sunday issued a response to President Museveni’s remarks about her during a televised address on Saturday, July 4.

Referring to videos from Matembe's court appearance, Museveni questioned whether she had exaggerated her condition after she was brought to court.

"I could even see my sister Matembe limping into the court. When she was coming in court, she came limping, and I was worried. But when she was leaving court, she had forgotten to repeat the scene. I saw the video," the President said.

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Matembe said she was hurt by the President's remarks, especially because they came after what she described as mistreatment during her arrest.

"As I listened to my brother, Museveni's state address in which he made a mockery of me and he even laughed after his son had captured me, disrespected me and mistreated me," she said.

She said she turned to prayer after hearing the address and reflected on the biblical story of Cain and Abel.

"But as I was calling upon my God to help me and calm me down, He reminded me of the story of Abel and Cain, when after killing his brother, Cain declared to God that he not his brother's keeper. So, Imagined my brother Museveni was revealing to the state that he is not a keeper of his sister."

Matembe urged the President to reflect on the biblical consequences that followed Cain's actions.

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"So now, I would like to remind my brother of that very curse that God declared on Cain and invite him to respond God like Cain responded when his sentence was reduced."

The former minister, nonetheless, said she held no grudge against either Museveni or Gen Muhoozi.

"Otherwise I pray for him; I forgive him and his son because they do not know what they are doing."

Matembe was granted bail on Friday after appearing before court on charges of promoting sectarianism. Prosecutors allege that remarks she made during a television interview were likely to promote hostility against members of the Banyankole ethnic group. She had spent several days in custody after security operatives picked her up from her home in Luzira.