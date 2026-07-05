Video: Socialites Zahara Totto, Prima Kardashi exchange blows

The two, both guests in the VIP had served their roles as presenters of prizes to fans who are rewarded by the Uganda Boxing Federation for purchasing tickets.

Kampala City socialites Zahara Totto and Prima Kardashi treated boxing fans to an unexpected fist fight on the sidelines of the Uganda Boxing Champions League fight night held at Lugogo Indoor Arena on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two, both guests in the VIP had served their roles as presenters of prizes to fans who are rewarded by the Uganda Boxing Federation for purchasing tickets.

However, as the boxers settled their differences in the ring, Zahara and Prima, on the sidelines, too got into a heated argument that rapidly escalated to a brief fist fight before they were swiftly separated from each other.

According to reports, the duo have an ongoing feud and also feature on the reality show Kampala Creme as nemeses.

However, some observers allege the physical altercation could be a scripted publicity stunt.

Advertisement

Advertisement