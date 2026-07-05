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Ugandan evacuees from South Africa hit 560,  over 500,000 seek to return home

Moses King Moses King
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At least 255 Ugandans from South Africa touched down at Entebbe
At least 255 Ugandans from South Africa touched down at Entebbe Sunday morning bringing the total number of evacuees to 560.
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Uganda has successfully evacuated the third batch of citizens fleeing escalating anti-migrant protests and xenophobic violence in South Africa. 

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At least 255 Ugandans from South Africa touched down at Entebbe Sunday morning bringing the total number of evacuees to 560. 

Uganda High Commission in Pretoria revealed that over 500,000 Ugandans remain anxious over the escalating anti-migrant protests in South Africa. 

"Welcome Home! Today we safely received the 3rd lot of 255 Ugandan nationals from South Africa at Entebbe, bringing the total evacuated so far to 560. This operation follows escalating anti-migrant protests & xenophobic violence in South Africa," Ambassador Dickson Ogwang said. 

He noted that more flights are scheduled for Monday and Wednesday as over 600 Ugandan nationals registered in Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town await evacuation. 

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"There are currently close to 600 Ugandan nationals awaiting evacuation. Additional flights are scheduled for Monday and Wednesday as the government continues to facilitate safe, orderly and dignified return of Ugandans who have requested assistance," he said before adding. 

"The crisis is vast. Over 500,000 Ugandans remain anxious across South Africa as our mission faces overwhelming numbers."

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