Ofwono Opondo casts doubt over  Wafula Oguttu's influence in  Nation Media Group future

While speaking on the Capital FM, Daily Monitor co-founder Wafula Oguttu, also a minority shareholder, stressed that the company will not appease the government but rather close.

Former government spokesman Ofwono Opondo has cast doubt over Wafula Oguttu's stance that the Nation Media Group would rather close than sack its workers in an editorial overhaul.

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While speaking on the Capital FM, Daily Monitor co-founder Wafula Oguttu, also a minority shareholder, stressed that the company will not appease the government but rather close.

“They want us to sack some of our managers. They want us to sack some of our editors. That will not happen by the way,” Oguttu said

"We have had a long story with the government ever since we started. There have always been some run-ins because we wrote or published something they didn't like."

He defended their editorial policy noting that the Daily Monitor values factual reporting based on evidence arguing that they have won several court cases in the past.

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“Every story that the Daily Monitor does, they have a basis for it; either a primary document or someone they are quoting. They don’t create things,” he said.

However, Ofwono believes Oguttu has little say in the future of Nation Media Group.

"A minority shareholder is in no position and does not have the ability to override the decisions of the majority shareholder," he argued.