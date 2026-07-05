LIST: UPDF releases shortlist of successful candidates for 2026 recruitment

The shortlisted candidates are drawn from all districts in Uganda with slots for both the professional specialized wing and regular forces.

Uganda People's Defence Forces ( UPDF) has released the 2026 general recruitment shortlist for candidates following a successful online application campaign.

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The shortlisted candidates are drawn from all districts in Uganda with slots for both the professional specialized wing and regular forces.

Successful applicants will now be expected to proceed to a physical recruitment exercise scheduled to take place in their respective districts from July 20 to August 1, 2026.

The nationwide recruitment exercise targets both ordinary recruits and skilled professionals in various fields, including education, aviation, healthcare, law, engineering, sports and music.

The recruitment is aimed at strengthening its operational, technical, medical, legal and administrative capabilities while providing career opportunities for qualified Ugandans.

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