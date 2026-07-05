Advertisement

LIST: UPDF releases shortlist of successful candidates for 2026 recruitment

Moses King Moses King
Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
UPDF
The shortlisted candidates are drawn from all districts in Uganda with slots for both the professional specialized wing and regular forces.
Advertisement

Uganda People's Defence Forces ( UPDF) has released the 2026 general recruitment shortlist for candidates following a successful online application campaign. 

Advertisement

The shortlisted candidates are drawn from all districts in Uganda with slots for both the professional specialized wing and regular forces. 

Successful applicants will now be expected to proceed to a physical recruitment exercise scheduled to take place in their respective districts from July 20 to August 1, 2026. 

The nationwide recruitment exercise targets both ordinary recruits and skilled professionals in various fields, including education, aviation, healthcare, law, engineering, sports and music.

The recruitment is aimed at strengthening its operational, technical, medical, legal and administrative capabilities while providing career opportunities for qualified Ugandans.

Advertisement

Check the full shortlist here

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Video: Socialites Zahara Totto, Prima Kardashi exchange blows
Entertainment
05.07.2026
Video: Socialites Zahara Totto, Prima Kardashi exchange blows
MTN, Stanbic Bank suffer 'service interruption'
News
05.07.2026
MTN, Stanbic Bank suffer 'service interruption'
Zari Hassan
Entertainment
05.07.2026
Zari Hassan closes business in South Africa as xenophobic violence rages
Ofwono Opondo casts doubt over  Wafula Oguttu's influence in  Nation Media Group future
News
05.07.2026
Ofwono Opondo casts doubt over  Wafula Oguttu's influence in  Nation Media Group future
LIST: UPDF releases shortlist of successful candidates for 2026 recruitment
News
05.07.2026
LIST: UPDF releases shortlist of successful candidates for 2026 recruitment
Ugandan evacuees from South Africa hit 560,  over 500,000 seek to return home
News
05.07.2026
Ugandan evacuees from South Africa hit 560,  over 500,000 seek to return home