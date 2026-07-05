MTN, Stanbic Bank suffer 'service interruption'

Responding to queries over network failure and inability to access mobile money services and data by a user, MTN Uganda responded to user confirming service interruption.

Telecommunications giant MTN Uganda and bankers, Stanbic Bank have confirmed suffering service interruption.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Responding to queries over network failure and inability to access mobile money services and data by a user, MTN Uganda responded to user confirming service interruption.

"Hello @mtnug, your services appear to be down. Whenever I dial *165#, I get the message: "System is busy. Please try again later." This is preventing me from accessing mobile money services. Kindly look into the issue and let us know when it will be resolved," X user @Goodluck_Shawn queried.

MTN responded acknowledging service interruption saying: "Y'ello customer! Sorry about this. We are currently experiencing a temporary service interruption and are working to restore it as soon as possible. Our apologies for the inconvenience caused. Please bear with us. Regards, MTNIrene."

A similar situation has been reported by Stanbic Bank clients. Using X, Stanbic Bank customer care also confirmed suffering service interruption.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Hello Daniel, we are currently experiencing network issues, and our digital channels are temporarily unavailable. Our support teams are working to restore services as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience caused," Stanbic stated.