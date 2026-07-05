Zari Hassan closes business in South Africa as xenophobic violence rages
Ugandan entrepreneur and socialite Zari Hassan has revealed that she has closed business offices nationally in South Africa due to worsening anti-migrant protests.
She explained that she took the decision as a precautionary safeguard because of unpredictable wave of anti-migrant protests.
"We had to close our offices nationally because being a foreigner and owning a business in this country, we don't know whether we are going to be targeted or not," she said
"As much as we are legal, the march was against illegal foreigners so I didn't see any of it because I'm fully legal."
Zari further expressed appreciation for people who reached out to her during this worrisome situation.
Uganda has so far repatriated at least 565 citizens back home as more flights are scheduled for Monday and Wednesday next week.
Uganda High Commission in Pretoria revealed that over 500,000 Ugandans in South Africa remain anxious over the escalating anti-migrant protests and seek to return home.