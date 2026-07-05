Zari Hassan closes business in South Africa as xenophobic violence rages

Zari explained that she took the decision as a precautionary safeguard because of unpredictable wave of anti-migrant protests.

Ugandan entrepreneur and socialite Zari Hassan has revealed that she has closed business offices nationally in South Africa due to worsening anti-migrant protests.

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She explained that she took the decision as a precautionary safeguard because of unpredictable wave of anti-migrant protests.

"We had to close our offices nationally because being a foreigner and owning a business in this country, we don't know whether we are going to be targeted or not," she said

"As much as we are legal, the march was against illegal foreigners so I didn't see any of it because I'm fully legal."

Zari further expressed appreciation for people who reached out to her during this worrisome situation.

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South African-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan

Uganda has so far repatriated at least 565 citizens back home as more flights are scheduled for Monday and Wednesday next week.