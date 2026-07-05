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MTN blame 'major power outage' for service interruption

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 18:44 - 05 July 2026
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MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge
MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge
MTN noted that one of its data centers suffered a major power outage affecting voice, data and mobile money transaction services.
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Telecommunications giant MTN Uganda has explained that their services have been interrupted due to a major power outage.

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In a notice published on social media, MTN noted that one of its data centers suffered a major power outage affecting voice, data and mobile money transaction services.

"Following a major power outage at one of our data centres earlier today, a segment of our customers experienced disruptions to voice, data and MoMo services," part of the statement reads.

MTN reassured of restoration of its services as customers anxiously await.

"Service restoration is underway, and our technical teams are working to restore all affected services as quickly as possible.We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding," they stated on X.

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The statement clarifies the situation to clients who were unable to access a wide range of services from Internet to mobile money services and making calls.

Also, clients of Stanbic Bank Uganda have experienced similar challenges.

The Stanbic Bank customer service acknowledged suffering network issues stressing that their digital channels are temporarily unavailable.

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