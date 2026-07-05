Museveni ordered Matembe release in phone call during our meeting - Interreligious Council speaks out

Pastor Joseph Sserwadda says President Museveni made phone call during their meeting and immediately sought answers over Miria Matembe's detention and later allowed the IRCU to visit detained opposition figures.

The Interreligious Council of Uganda (IRCU) has shed light on the recent meeting they had with President Yoweri Museveni where they raised concerns about human rights violations and potential erosion of Uganda’s democratic gains.

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Pastor Joseph Sserwadda, a member of IRCU revealed that in the meeting, the clerics expressed concern about the arrest of former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and former Minister Miria Matembe, which the president appeared to be unaware of at the time.

Sserwadda, disclosed the details today, Sunday, July 5, a day after Museveni used a televised national address to respond to concerns the religious leaders had raised over human rights and the rule of law.

In the Saturday evening address, the President defended recent security operations, saying they were aimed at fighting crime, corruption and impunity rather than reversing Uganda's democratic gains.

He argued that security agencies were acting within the law because suspects were eventually brought before court and rejected claims that the country was returning to the abuses of previous regimes.

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Miria Matembe at court (Photo courtesy: Francis Isano)

When the religious leaders brought up the arrest of Mrs Matembe, Sarwadda said, the President appeared surprised himself and immediately sought clarification.

"At the time he was unaware of the arrest of Mrs Matembe; he called a soldier to bring him his phone and he called a high ranked army officer and asked to know what had happened to Matembe. He did that while we were all seated there," Sserwadda said.

"On the phone call, the president said he wanted to know what Matembe had done, because we did not use the word 'arrest' in our statement. We said she was 'picked up.' We also mentioned that she was sick."

Sserwadda said the meeting took place on Thursday and lasted until about 5pm.

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"That was on Thursday afternoon; The meeting started around lunch time and ended at 5pm. That very evening, Matembe was produced in court and officially charged. She was granted bail the following day," he said.

Sserwadda defended the IRCU's engagement with the Head of State, saying the council follows established procedures before commenting on public matters.

"In the IRCU we have rules that govern the way we speak; we do not just comment on anything," he said.

He added that the council informed Museveni of its plans to visit opposition politicians currently in detention as part of its pastoral work.