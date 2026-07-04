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Ugandan comic Jose Chakala signs partnership with global tech giant TCL in China

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 13:42 - 04 July 2026
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Jose Chakala and his contingent in China
Jose Chakala has signed a partnership with global electronics manufacturer TCL during a visit to China, marking a major milestone in his international career.
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Ugandan comedian, content creator and entrepreneur Jose Chakala has signed a partnership agreement with global technology company TCL during a visit to Shenzhen, China.

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The deal is another big step in Chakala's career as he expands his presence beyond Uganda's entertainment industry into international brand partnerships.

Chakala, who rose to fame through his comedy skits on TikTok and other social media platforms, is best known for his "Landlord" character. 

His online content, live comedy performances and collaborations with other creators have helped him build a large following across East Africa.

Jose Chakala signed a partnership agreement with global technology company TCL
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Speaking after signing the agreement, Chakala described the partnership as a major achievement in his career and an opportunity to represent Uganda on the global stage.

His visit also included a tour of TCL's innovation and manufacturing facilities, where he learnt about the company's technology, product development and production processes.

Founded in China, TCL is one of the world's largest consumer electronics manufacturers. The company produces smart televisions, smartphones, home appliances and other electronic products sold in more than 160 countries.

The agreement further raises Chakala's profile as one of Uganda's leading digital entertainers. Beyond comedy, he has built a career as an actor, entrepreneur and influencer, using social media to reach audiences across Africa and beyond.

The partnership also reflects a wider trend of international companies turning to African content creators to promote their brands as digital influence continues to reshape marketing across the continent.

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