Alex Mukulu to receive state send-off after Museveni’s approval

Veteran playwright Alex Edward Kabangala Mukulu will receive an official burial after President Museveni recognised his contribution to Uganda’s performing arts industry.

President Museveni approved an official burial for veteran playwright Alex Mukulu, who died on August 15, 2026.

Presidency Minister Milly Babalanda said the National Organising Committee is coordinating with the family ahead of the August 20 send-off.

Mukulu was a celebrated playwright, actor and mentor who influenced Uganda’s theatre industry for decades.

Artists and cultural leaders have paid tribute to his contribution to Ugandan drama and storytelling.

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President Yoweri Museveni has granted an official burial to veteran playwright and cultural icon Alex Edward Kabangala Mukulu, who died on August 15, 2026.

Presidency Minister Milly Babalanda announced that the National Organising Committee (NOC) had started working with Mukulu’s family to organise a befitting send-off.

The burial is scheduled for August 20, 2026, at Kijabijjo in Gayaza.

“Dear friends, I wish to inform you that the President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E. Gen. @KagutaMuseveni, has granted an official burial to the fallen statesman, Mr. Alex Edward Kabangala Mukulu,” Babalanda said.

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She extended condolences to Mukulu’s family, friends, colleagues in the performing arts industry and Ugandans.

Mukulu, who was 72, died on August 15 after decades of shaping Uganda’s theatre and entertainment industry.

He was a playwright, actor, director and mentor whose work helped popularise local theatre and storytelling. He was recognised for using drama to highlight social issues while preserving Ugandan culture.

His death attracted tributes from artists, cultural leaders and former colleagues who described him as a pioneer who influenced generations of performers.

Beyond his stage performances, Mukulu played a key role in training young actors and promoting the growth of Uganda’s creative industry.

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The government’s decision to accord him an official burial reflects his contribution to the country’s cultural development.