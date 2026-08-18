IGG orders interdiction of URSB boss Kainobwisho as corruption probe deepens

The IGG has suspended URSB Registrar General Mercy Kainobwisho and three senior officials as investigations into alleged corruption, abuse of office and mismanagement at the agency intensify.

IGG Aisha Naluzze Batala ordered the interdiction of URSB boss Mercy Kainobwisho pending investigations.

Three other senior officials, including Deputy Registrar General Alex Anganya, were also suspended.

The probe follows allegations of inflated ICT contracts, irregular procurement and weak financial controls.

URSB said an audit was underway and service delivery had not been affected.

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The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has ordered the interdiction of Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) Registrar General Mercy Kainobwisho and three other senior officials as investigations into alleged corruption and mismanagement at the agency continue.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, IGG Lady Justice Aisha Naluzze Batala directed Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao to immediately suspend Kainobwisho from office pending the outcome of the investigations.

The IGG said Kainobwisho is under investigation over allegations of embezzlement of government funds, abuse of office, money laundering, maladministration and institutional mismanagement.

“The interdiction is intended to ensure that the ongoing investigations are conducted without interference and in the public interest,” the IGG said.

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The Inspectorate said the action was taken under Article 230 of the Constitution and Section 13(6) of the Inspectorate of Government Act, which allow the IGG to recommend the suspension of public officers facing investigations.

“Public interest demands that while investigations against the above officer are still ongoing, she should be suspended from exercising the powers and functions of her office,” the statement said.

Mao was also instructed to work with the URSB Board to establish temporary arrangements to ensure the Registrar General’s duties continue without interruption.

The IGG separately directed URSB Board Chairperson Francis Butagira to suspend three other senior officials as investigations into their conduct proceed.

They include Deputy Registrar General Alex Anganya, Commissioner for ICT and Innovations Arthur Kwesiga, and Assistant Commissioner for Business Registration Services Walid Kule.

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The board chairperson was also asked to put in place interim measures to maintain normal operations at the agency.

The IGG further ordered the suspension of URSB’s planned executive residential training at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi, which had been scheduled for August 16 to August 21.

“The training is to remain suspended until the IG’s investigations are concluded or further guidance is issued,” the statement said.

The directive comes days after President Yoweri Museveni ordered an inquiry into allegations of corruption and poor management at URSB.

The investigation followed concerns raised by Commissioner for Business Registration Gilbert Agaba, who accused some officials of inflating ICT contracts, misusing bureau funds, engaging in irregular procurement practices, carrying out fraudulent registrations, weakening financial controls and failing to collect expected revenue.

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Agaba said disciplinary action against him was linked to his decision to raise concerns about governance at the institution.

On August 17, URSB confirmed that an audit was underway, saying it was being conducted “in accordance with established procedures and applicable laws”.

The bureau said its services remained uninterrupted.