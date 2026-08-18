Rwenzori Marathon secures Shs100m boost from Britam ahead of fifth edition

Britam Uganda has renewed its partnership with the Rwenzori Marathon through a Shs100 million sponsorship as the race expands its global reach.

Britam Uganda has announced a Shs100 million sponsorship for the 2026 Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon as the insurance company renews its partnership with Uganda’s only World Athletics Label Road Race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is the fourth year of Britam’s involvement with the marathon, which returns to Kasese on August 22, 2026.

Richard Mwebesa, Britam’s Business Development Manager, said the company was attracted by the marathon’s ambition to become a global event and its growing impact on communities.

“We are very excited to be part of the Rwenzori Marathon. This is our fourth year walking the journey with this very prestigious marathon,” Mwebesa said.

He said Britam backed the event after founder Amos Wekesa shared his vision of attracting runners and visitors from across the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We got drawn to it because of the vision once we interfaced with Amos and he shared that this marathon was to be global, by attracting people from all over the world; we believed him and indeed he has lived up to that expectation,” he said.

Mwebesa added that the marathon’s social impact had strengthened the company’s commitment to the partnership.

He noted that this year’s race has attracted participants from 42 countries, creating opportunities for tourism, business and community engagement in Kasese.

“Britam is honoured once again to partner. This year we are coming on board with support equivalent to Shs100 million,” he said.

Britam Senior Manager Operations and Acting Chief Executive Officer Anthony Kibe said the company supports initiatives that improve communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As Britam, we know that the marathon has had quite an impact on the community that lives around Kasese and we are all about communities. For the fifth year, we are coming on board with this support,” Kibe said.

Rwenzori Marathon founder Amos Wekesa welcomed the continued partnership, saying support from major brands had helped strengthen the event’s reputation.

“I am happy that we are associating once again with one of the top brands in East Africa. Britam has been voted the third most important brand in Kenya. Associating with them also improves our brand,” Wekesa said.

He thanked Britam for its financial contribution and support towards runners’ welfare.

“We are pleased with the way they look after the health of the runners. The quality is improving every year; runners go away extremely excited about that particular time,” Wekesa said.

Advertisement

Advertisement