Model Doreen Kabareebe announces joining US Army

Doreen Kabareebe, has announced that she is joining the United States Army

Doreen Kabareebe, has announced that she is joining the United States Army

Ugandan model and former Miss Uganda contestant Doreen Kabareebe, has announced she is joining the US Army. Read about her new career chapter.

Ugandan model Doreen Kabareebe, has announced that she is joining the United States Army, starting on a new chapter in a career built around fashion, beauty pageants and charity.

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Kabareebe, 35, shared photographs from an Army recruiting office. She expressed confidence about the training ahead.

“The hard work starts now, but I know I have what it takes to crush the basic training,” she wrote.

“May courage and honor guide me and my peers through every step ahead.”

The photographs show her in a black T-shirt and trousers, wearing a black-and-yellow sash marked “U.S. Army”.

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Doreen Kabareebe, has announced that she is joining the United States Army

She has not disclosed her intended military job, training location or departure date. The post also does not specify whether she will serve on active duty, in the Army Reserve or the Army National Guard.

For enlisted recruits, the process typically begins with a recruiter checking eligibility and discussing available jobs. Applicants take the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, an entrance test whose results help determine the roles they qualify for. They also undergo medical and physical screening at a Military Entrance Processing Station.

New USA Army Recruits!



Let’s go show them what we are made of! pic.twitter.com/mVrYG5YPIL — Doreen Kabareebe Harris (@Iamkabareebe) October 2, 2026

That screening includes hearing and vision checks, blood and urine tests, and assessments of physical movement.

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Eligible applicants then select an available career field, sign an enlistment contract and take the oath.

The Army requires enlisted applicants to meet medical, physical, education and entrance-test standards. They must also be US citizens or permanent residents with a valid Green Card.

Basic Combat Training normally lasts 10 weeks. Recruits learn military discipline, teamwork, weapons handling, marksmanship, first aid and field skills. Physical training and exercises prepare them for the demands of service.

After basic training, enlisted soldiers generally undertake Advanced Individual Training for their chosen jobs. The length of that training depends on the speciality.

Kabareebe first entered the Miss Uganda contest in 2010. Although she did not win, the competition helped launch her modelling career.

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She is a model, branding coach and philanthropist who founded Kabareebe Models for Charity. She’s trained in public administration and management, with a master’s degree in international relations and diplomacy