Gen Kainerugaba cuts Otafiire apology deadline

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has cut the time he gave Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire to apologise from one week to three days, escalating his demand over remarks he claims the minister made in Parliament.

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In a follow-up post on X on October 2, 2026, Kainerugaba said his earlier deadline was too generous.

“One week is too long, he has 3 days to apologise.”

The post followed an earlier warning in which Gen Kainerugaba described Otafiire as his junior and demanded an apology.

“I hear my junior MG.Otafiire made some statements in parliament against me. I’m giving him exactly 1 week to apologise to me or else he will see.”

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